Israel staying on course until Iranian threats are neutralised: Ambassador Azar

Reuven Azar: Well, first of all, we are concentrating at this point in degrading the capabilities of Iran because they have produced two existential threats on Israel. One is the nuclear and the other one is a ballistic threat. They are also supporting proxies around the region that are attacking Israel constantly. So, we have to deal with that militarily. Now, if the Iranians decide to continue doubling down and refusing to cooperate with the American and the international community requirements, they will have to face the consequences. We are ready. Although Israel has been attacked and the Iranian regime is firing mainly at our civilian centres, we will not hesitate to continue this until we make sure that the threats are neutralised. We give the Iranian people this opportunity to embrace their future by degrading this mechanism of oppression that has been killing so many thousands of them. So, we are staying the course.