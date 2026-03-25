JD MP Giridhari Yadav faces disqualification threat over anti-party activities

Backing the move, Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U)’s National Working President and Rajya Sabha MP, confirmed that a petition has been filed and questioned Yadav’s conduct. “Our party’s Lok Sabha leader, Dileshwar Kamait, has filed a petition with the Speaker. During the recent Vidhan Sabha elections, his son contested from the RJD in the same parliamentary constituency from which he is an MP, and he actively campaigned. This raises serious questions about adherence to party discipline. After that, what remains?” Jha said.