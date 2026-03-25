JGU VC receives prestigious STAR Scholars Lighthouse Leadership Award in US

The Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said on receiving the award, “I am deeply honoured and privileged to accept this award on behalf of the 16,000 students and 4,000 faculty and staff of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU). The journey of JGU that began in 2009 in a modest manner, and now, after 17 years, to become a truly world-class university, has been possible because of the extraordinary contribution of the entire university community. I would like to acknowledge the leadership and contribution of our Founding Chancellor and benefactor, Naveen Jindal, for his deep and passionate commitment to academic freedom, institutional autonomy, and not-for-profit governance, all of which have shaped the evolution of JGU. On a personal note, I am grateful to my parents, teachers, and mentors, and my family members, including my wife and children, for having supported me in this journey that has culminated in this award that I accept on behalf of all of them.”