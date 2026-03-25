Jharkhand power tariff hiked by 6.12 pc, urban households to pay Rs 7.40 per unit

For commercial users, urban rates have been increased from Rs 6.70 to Rs 7.30 per unit, while rural commercial tariffs now stand at Rs 6.70, up from Rs 6.20. Industrial Low Tension (LT) consumers will pay Rs 6.60 per unit compared to Rs 6.10 earlier, while other industrial units will be charged Rs 6.40 per unit, up from Rs 5.90.