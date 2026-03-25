Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says he eats non-veg on festivals, rejects belief in 'auspicious' timings

Responding to the criticism, Siddaramaiah said, "It is true that the Budget was presented at an auspicious time as per Hindu traditional timekeeping. We have to consider advice from people like you (R. Ashoka). Earlier, I had presented Budgets during Rahu Kaal, which is considered inauspicious. This time, my family members and officials advised me not to present it during Rahu Kaal and to do so a little earlier."