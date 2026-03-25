Karnataka transfers 'Zero FIR' in Ajit Pawar plane crash case to Maharashtra Police

It can be recalled that the High Grounds police have registered the FIR under Sections 61, 103, 105, 106, 125, 238, and 336(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police noted the delay in filing was due to the complainant having approached various police stations in Maharashtra, where his complaint was not accepted, prompting him to file a Zero FIR in Bengaluru.​