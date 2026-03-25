Maha govt committed to all-round development, says Dy CM Eknath Shinde

On urban development, Shinde said cluster development for slums larger than 50 acres in Mumbai has been approved. Based on biometric surveys, these will be recognised as official clusters and the tender process will be initiated. To make Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) housing more viable, the corpus fund has been increased. The earlier 30-year restriction on redevelopment of old houses (180, 225 and 269 sq. ft.) has been relaxed, making residents eligible for 300 sq. ft. homes.