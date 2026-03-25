'Mahayuti’s Satara squabble during ZP polls dark comedy’, says Shiv Sena in Saamana

“These individuals previously left Shiv Sena with the BJP's help, an act that was also a 'murder of democracy', yet they felt nothing then. They claimed to join the BJP for 'self-respect and Hindutva', but the Satara incident makes it clear they have been turned into subordinates. Those who used the police as a tool of 'mobocracy' to split the Shiv Sena and grab power now have no right to complain when those same police are used against them,” said the Thackeray camp.