May Maa Kalratri bless everyone with courage, determination, success: PM Modi

Goddess Maa Kaalratri is renowned as the most fearsome manifestation, and her dark complexion symbolises her intense and unyielding nature. Maa Kaalratri is depicted with four arms and is the embodiment of both fear and protection. Her upper right hand bestows boons upon her devotees, and her lower right hand offers protection and fearlessness. In her upper left hand, she wields a sword, and in her lower left hand, she carries an iron club, which she uses to vanquish evil forces.