MP CM to inaugurate Hanuman Lok Project in Chhindwara tomorrow ​

Chhindwara, March 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate the Hanuman Lok project, developed by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department, during a visit to Chhindwara district on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 26.
Spread over nearly 30 acres, the corridor is being developed as a major religious tourism destination in the state.
The project, an expansion of the existing Jam Sawali Hanuman temple, is being constructed with modern technology and ancient traditions.
The foundation stone was laid by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of the 2023 Assembly election.
The mega religious project, to be constructed in multiple phases, will feature many statues and figures of Lord Hanuman, including a sculpture of his child form in the first courtyard.
A Sanjivani Path will also be developed for the circumambulation of the holy Ramtekri mountain, according to a blueprint released by the state government during the project announcement in 2023.
During his visit to Chhindwara and the newly created district Pandhurna, Chief Minister Yadav will also inaugurate more than 100 completed development projects worth Rs 506.29 crore.
At the event, he will disburse financial assistance to beneficiaries' accounts under the Sambal and pension schemes across the state with a single click.
The key projects to be inaugurated include an office of the Madhya Pradesh Building Development Corporation worth Rs 69.49 crore, a Collector’s Office, a District Hospital, and a Superintendent of Police (SP) Office in the newly created district of Pandhurna.
These institutions will strengthen administrative, healthcare, and law-and-order services in the district, ensuring better facilities for citizens.
Notably, Pandhurna officially became the 55th district of Madhya Pradesh in October 2023, carved out from Chhindwara district.
It was formed by merging Pandhurna and Sausar tehsils to improve administrative efficiency.
--IANS
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