Mumbai man conspires for wife’s murder, stages suicide; four arrested

The incident dates back to October 14, 2024, when the police received information about the body of 34-year-old Narangi alias Geeta Chaudhary, found hanging from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of her residence in Sangharsh Nagar, Sakinaka. Based on the initial assessment of the scene, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began an inquiry, suspecting suicide. The body was sent for post-mortem examination; however, doctors could not conclusively determine the exact cause of death.