Odisha police arrest Kolkata man in multi-crore online investment fraud case

He soon realised that he had fallen into the trap and lost such a huge amount. Subsequently, the victim lodged an FIR at the Cyber Crime Police Station of the Crime Branch on September 6, 2025. The investigating team carried out a thorough analysis of transaction trails and digital evidence. Based on technical intelligence and field verification, a raid was conducted at Maniktala, Kolkata, West Bengal, leading to the arrest of accused Jaiswal on Tuesday.