Only 52.8 per cent MGNREGS works completed in Maha: CAG flags gaps

“In reply, the Director, Social Audit Unit (SAU), stated (June 2024) that the funds received from the Government of India for conducting social audit were less than one-third of the actual requirement for the year, due to which the social audits conducted were fewer than planned. Thus, not only were the funds from the Government of India insufficient to conduct social audits, but the funds transferred by the state government to the SAU were also inadequate. As a result, social audit — an institutionalised mechanism for continuous public vigilance to ensure accountability in the implementation of the scheme — suffered due to paucity of funds,” the report said.