Oppn stands united with govt after detailed West Asia briefing: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju noted that discussions were extensive, covering both government responses and opposition suggestions. "I have heard in detail all the suggestions made by the opposition party, and from the government side, all the queries and all the confusion, whatever was there, all were clearly explained by the government. The opposition party at the end of the meeting stated, which is very important, that they thank the government for calling this all-party meeting, and they also asserted that in such a difficult, challenging situation, we will all have to stand together," he said.