'Outsiders trying to infiltrate our party', claims Maha NCP chief Sunil Tatkare

Tatkare also pointed out inconsistencies within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), specifically questioning why certain leaders boycotted a dinner hosted by Sharad Pawar. "When only three out of ten MLAs attend your own event, you should look inward. Why is there a sudden obsession with Sunetra Vahini, Parth, or Jay Pawar? It’s clear that when people fear for their own political survival, they resort to such publicity stunts,” he remarked.