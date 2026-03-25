Rajasthan Police release advisory to prevent institutions from cyberfraud attacks

Institutions are also advised to seek assistance from cybersecurity experts whenever required, officials said, adding: "In case of any such incident, report immediately to the nearest police station or cyber police station, or file a complaint via the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in. The complainant may also contact the Cyber Helpline at 1930 or the Cyber Helpdesk at 9256001930/9257510100," officials said.