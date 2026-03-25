Rohit alleges coup bid in NCP via 'forged’ ECI letter; flags Sunetra Pawar's counter-note to poll panel

He also pointed towards a potential coordination with external political forces, citing a statement by Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Two days after the accident, Goyal reportedly referred to Praful Patel as the National President of the NCP. Though Goyal later claimed it was a slip of the tongue, Rohit Pawar argued the sequence of events suggests the transition was "pre-planned" between Patel, Tatkare, and other senior leaders, he said.