Son strangles mother to death in Kolkata, decamps with jewellery

Ruma's second husband, Ranjit Chakraborty, returned home late in the night. Upon arrival, he discovered that the door was locked from the outside. He immediately called various relatives to inquire whether his wife had visited their homes; when everyone denied seeing her, he contacted the landlord. Then he obtained a spare key and entered the flat. Inside, they discovered Ruma's lifeless body lying on the bed, with the scarf wrapped tightly around her neck. The incident was reported to the Baguiati Police Station. Police officers arrived at the scene to collect evidence and forensic samples.