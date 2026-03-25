Terror-sponsor Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters: MEA

"We categorically reject the statement issued by Pakistan in support of a banned terrorist organization and its members. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on matters internal to India or its judicial processes. However, one is not surprised that a country, which has long been sponsoring terrorism, has come up with such a statement condoning violence and killing of innocent people. Instead of peddling lies and frivolous narratives, Pakistan should introspect on the grave and systematic human rights violations it continues to perpetrate," read a statement issued by the MEA spokesperson.