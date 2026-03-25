Trinamool, BJP engage in war of words over Ram Navami celebrations

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during an election rally in West Bengal's Darjeeling, said, "Every festival is our festival. The day after tomorrow is Ram Navami, and we will also hold a Ram Navami rally. Lord Ram cannot be bought (by anyone). The Ram era (Raam Yug) symbolises a period of goodness and righteousness. You (BJP) kill humans, target them, and take away their rights."