Two snatchers arrested after 15-day operation in Delhi; scooty, gold locket recovered

The case dates back to February 23, when a 38-year-old woman, a resident of Nanakpura, Moti Bagh, was returning home with her two minor daughters. Around 2.30 p.m., two unidentified men on a black scooty approached from behind and snatched her gold chain near Subhash Park in the F Block area. The chain had a small heart-shaped pendant inscribed with “Om”. Both accused were wearing black helmets and fled towards Benito Juarez Marg after committing the crime.