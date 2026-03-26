Bastar close to LWE-free status as cadre strength drops sharply

Raipur, March 26 (IANS) The number of armed Maoist cadres in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh has declined sharply by over 5,500 in recent years, marking a major success in the fight against Left-Wing Extremism. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma said this significant reduction has brought the region closer to its target of becoming completely free from Maoist influence by March 31 this year.