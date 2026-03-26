Bengal polls: Panihati set for triangular contest as BJP fields RG Kar victim's mother

“Nirmal Ghosh, being a veteran party leader and elected legislator from Panihati, had full control over the organisational network of the ruling party in the area. So denying his re-nomination could have ignited factionalism within the Trinamool Congress in the area, thus weakening the electoral prospects of the party further. So in a way, replacing Nirmal Ghosh with his son was a face-saving exercise on the part of the Trinamool Congress,” said a city-based political observer.