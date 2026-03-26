Bihar: Manjula Kumari sets up spice business under PMFME, employs over 30 people

She said, "Typically, people grind all spices using a single machine. However, we have set up distinct machines for all spices. This ensures 100 per cent purity and distinct aroma of the spices. We produce both whole and powdered spices at our facility. In addition to turmeric, we process various other spices -- such as chili, coriander, cumin, black pepper, and a wide range of garam masala."