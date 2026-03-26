Congress will never return to power: Assam Minister​

Kamrup: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika during a public rally in support of BJP candidate Himanshu Baishya from Palashbari Assembly constituency ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, before filing his nomination, in Kamrup district of Assam on Monday, March 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@Pijush_hazarika)