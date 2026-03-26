Constitution the only ‘Brahmavakya’: Shiv Sena in 'Saamana'

Taking aim at CM Fadnavis, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena claimed that if directives given from the Chair are not "Brahmavakya", then the Chief Minister should immediately declare that the January 10, 2024, decision by the Assembly Speaker regarding MLA disqualification was also not "Brahmavakya". In a democracy, no decision from any position is beyond reproach; it is subject to judicial review. There is only one "Brahmavakya", and that is the Constitution.