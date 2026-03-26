Crores in assets found during Vigilance raids on Odisha engineer

The accused Assistant Engineer, Panchu Behera, is currently posted as Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), DAHA Irrigation Sub-Division, under the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE), Bhanjanagar Irrigation Division in Ganjam district. The searches were conducted at five locations in the district, including a triple-storeyed residence in Berhampur; his official quarters and office chamber in Bhanjanagar; a relative’s house in Berhampur; and his ancestral home at Polasara.