Elevator death: Probe reveals RG Kar lift operators got no training on handling emergency situations

These new operators were assigned a supervisor; however, the supervisor would leave for home at night. During interrogation, the arrested lift operators admitted to the police that, since the supervisor was not present at night, hardly any of them would actually remain inside the lifts during their night shifts. Instead, some would sleep, others would listen to music and some would simply pass the time chatting. For this very reason, on the day of the incident, there was not a single lift operator anywhere near the lift.