Former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges 'jungle raj' in Andhra Pradesh

"This 17-year-old Tribal girl was taken from her family under the pretext of education and care. On March 22, a civil engineer approached her family in Hiramandalam of Srikakulam district, promising tuition. On March 23, in Visakhapatnam, she was reportedly subjected to repeated sexual assault, exposing both brutality and systemic failure. By March 24, she was door delivered as a dead body to their parents," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.