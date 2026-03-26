Heavy security in Uttam Nagar for Ram Navami; 650 police personnel, CRPF units deployed

According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami falls on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This year, the festival is being observed on March 26, as the auspicious Madhyahna muhurat falls on this day. The Navami Tithi began at 11:48 AM on March 26 and will conclude at 10:06 AM on March 27.