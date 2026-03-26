Kerala CM counters LoP Gandhi's 'Communist Janata Party’ charge, calls Congress BJP’s 'B-Team'

Thiruvananthapuram, March 26 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress and its leader have historically functioned as the “B-team of the BJP", even as he dismissed charges of a “Communist Janata Party" i.e. a purported CPI(M)-BJP nexus in the state.