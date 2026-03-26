MP: 3 arrested for shooting incident in Gwalior, elderly woman critically injured​

Bhopal/Gwalior, March 26 (IANS) Three persons have been arrested by the Behat Police in Gwalior for allegedly firing at a moving car, leaving a 60-year-old woman critically injured.
The police claimed to have cracked the case within 48 hours of the incident.
According to Superintendent of Police Gwalior, Dharmveer Singh, the accused chased a “Scorpio car” in a “Creta” vehicle and opened fire on it after an argument over passage on the road. A .315 bore gun, live and spent cartridges, and the Creta car used in the crime have been seized by the police, the officer said.
The incident took place when Bhim Gautam Sharma, a resident of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, was returning home with his mother, Vimla Devi Sharma, after attending a Bhagwat Katha in Gijorra Dudhkhoh village of Gwalior.
On their way back, they had visited the Ratangarh Mata Temple and Dandroua Dham Temple.
Near Rangawan village under the Behat police station area, they came across a white car with three to four youths parked on the narrow road. Bhim honked the horn to request passage.
When there was no response, he used the hooter, which apparently angered the youths, police said.
After some time, the youths allowed the Scorpio to pass. However, as soon as the victims’ car moved ahead, the miscreants started chasing it. A short distance later, they opened fire.
One bullet pierced through the car and hit Vimla Devi Sharma, who was sitting next to the driver, in the neck. The woman sustained critical injuries in the incident.
The accused fled towards Bhind after the shooting. The injured woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where her condition remains critical.
Following the incident, the Behat Police registered a case of attempted murder and launched a swift investigation.
The three accused arrested have been identified, though their names have not yet been disclosed.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the full details and identify if any other persons were involved in the crime.
--IANS
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