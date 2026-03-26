Narcotic substances worth Rs 50 lakh seized, two arrested in Jharkhand’s Khunti

During the raid, a youth present at the spot identified himself as Ankit Hajam alias Saju Thakur. During interrogation, he confessed to being involved in the illegal trade of doda along with his brother Lalu Hajam. Based on his disclosure, police recovered a total of 330.21 kg of doda packed in 21 sacks from the house. The estimated value of the seized material is around Rs 49.53 lakh.