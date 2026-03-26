Pakistan's farm sector faces fertiliser shortage as Iran war hits supply

Local production in the case of urea has helped farmers avoid reducing fertiliser use, which would have meant lower output and higher food prices. DAP is a different story. Pakistan produces only around 0.7 million tonnes annually but needs more than 2 million, a gap it fills almost entirely through imports from the Middle East. In normal conditions, this reliance is manageable, though pricey. In the current disruption, it is a critical fault line, the article stated.