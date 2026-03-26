Patna High Court revokes death penalty of Arrah court blast accused Lambu Sharma

Patna, March 26 (IANS) In a significant judgment, the Patna High Court has granted major relief to Lambu Sharma and other convicts in the Arrah Civil Court blast case. The court acquitted Lambu Sharma of the death penalty, providing him with substantial relief. However, it upheld the convictions of Lambu Sharma and Akhilesh Upadhyay in connection with the charge of escaping from jail.