Power tariffs rise by 4.8 per cent in Madhya Pradesh; lower than discoms' proposal

"It is notable that in true-up of FY 2024-25, the petitioner had claimed a revenue gap of Rs 7,815.27 crore, including supplementary power purchase bills for the period FY 2014-15 to FY 2022-23. However, the Commission, after exercising prudence check of the said claim and considering stakeholders’ observations, has admitted a revenue gap of Rs 6,963.27 crore," the order said.