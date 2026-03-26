Rajasthan CM calls Ashok Gehlot's political campaign 'misleading'

"There is indeed a 'Doctrine of Lies' that is constantly being propagated; speak about that as well. Papers for youth recruitment exams used to get leaked frequently; just look at how many such paper leaks have been stopped now. Look at how many individuals involved in such acts have been put behind bars -- how many are currently languishing in jail. Also, take a good look at the manner in which you (Congress) indulged in corruption regarding the JJM (Jal Jeevan Mission) scheme. Your Ministers are going to jail; your officials are going to jail -- this is happening continuously, and the list is still long."