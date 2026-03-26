Security Ops intensify in Manipur after Kuki militants open fire; illegal bunkers dismantled

A police official in Imphal stated that the militants opened fire in the Phouljang and Gothol areas, directing their attack towards an Indian Army post located in Phougakchao Awang Leikai. “The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the area, retaliated swiftly by returning fire, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted approximately 30 minutes late on Wednesday night,” he said.