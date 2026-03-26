Seven juveniles held in Delhi for bike jacking; three stolen motorcycles recovered

The case came to light following an incident reported on March 15, at around 1.50 p.m. The complainant, Nikhil (22), a resident of Laxmi Vihar, Mohan Garden, was travelling with his nephew on his motorcycle after refuelling. When they reached the Kakrola Ganda Nala service road, about 200 metres inside, they were intercepted by four unidentified individuals riding two motorcycles. The accused threatened them with a knife, assaulted them, and forcibly robbed them of their motorcycle and Rs 2,000 in cash.