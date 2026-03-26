Shots fired at rooftop party in Kolkata's Patuli; Trinamool supporter killed

The deceased Rahul's brother said, "I received a phone call at 1.00 a.m. The brother of one of the individuals present at the party called me. I took my mother and rushed to the scene. The police were already on the rooftop. I saw two people lying there. Jeet's wife was also present. My brother, Rahul, was there as well. The police brought Jeet down first. By the time I saw my brother, he was already gone. It was Jeet who had reached out to my brother after so many years. Why did something like this happen so suddenly?"