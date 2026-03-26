String of deadly bus fires, crashes in Andhra, Telangana over six months

The tipper truck laden with gravel rammed into the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus coming from the opposite direction. The bus with 72 people on board was coming to Hyderabad from Tandur. The deceased include 10 women and a 10-month-old baby. Drivers of both the TGSRTC bus and truck were killed in the head-on collision. Passengers sitting in the first six rows were crushed and buried under the gravel as the tipper lorry pierced through the bus.