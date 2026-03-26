Trinamool Congress raises fears of EVM tampering in Bengal polls

“An officer with family links to the BJP has been sent as a police observer in Malda. Maharashtra cadre officer Dheeraj Kumar, who is allegedly involved in an Rs 8,000 crore ambulance tender scam in Maharashtra, has been brought as an observer in Gajole, also in Malda. Ajay Katisaria, who is known to be a corrupt officer in Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the observer for Bangaon (South) in North 24 Parganas. The BJP government later gave him a clean chit to save him. By appointing such tainted officers, the BJP is actually weaving a web of ‘systematic’ corruption in the name of elections,” Basu said.