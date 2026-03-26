Uncertainty persists over Asian Games gold medalist Swapna Barman’s Trinamool candidacy

During the hearing, the Railways informed the court that a departmental inquiry was indeed pending against Swapna Barman, which was the reason she had not been issued a clearance certificate, mandatory for contesting Assembly elections. However, the Railways stated that if Swapna were to admit her misconduct and waive any claims to post-retirement benefits or entitlements, they would issue her the necessary clearance in due course. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Justice directed Swapna to submit a letter to the Railways admitting her misconduct by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.