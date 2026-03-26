'USA badly stuck, Iran playing cards well': Major Gen G.D. Bakshi on West Asia conflict

GD Bakshi: The USA is stuck badly right now. They tried for an off-ramp, but it didn't work out. It (Iran) is saying, "You may be finished, I am not". Iran is saying to America that you have started the war; it is a war of choice. You (America) killed our (Iran's) Ayatollah (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) without any reason and even declared victory.