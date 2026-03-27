10 killed in MP bus mishap: Team of doctors from Jabalpur Medical College reaches Chhindwara district hospital

Jabalpur/Chhindwara, March 27 (IANS) A team of senior doctors, including surgeons from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has arrived in Chhindwara district hospital where the treatment of people injured in a late night accident is going on. Ten people were killed and 39 were injured after a bus they were traveling in collided head-on with a pickup truck on Thursday night.