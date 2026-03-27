Bengal polls: Basanti violence was result of Mamata Banerjee’s provocation, says BJP leader

“Constant provocation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is inciting violence. Yesterday in Pandaveswar, the TMC supremo openly sounded the bugle for a state-wide assault, urging her cadres to arm themselves with “whatever is at home” to crush the opposition. She had issued a similar call for violence the other day in North Bengal. THE BASANTI ATTACK FOLLOWED: Within minutes, a TMC hit squad, fuelled by her words, launched a barbaric attack on BJP karyakartas who were simply campaigning," claimed Malviya in his social media statement.