Bengal, Punjab missing development due to lack of double-engine govt: Pabitra Margherita​

Guwahati, March 27 (IANS) Batting strongly for the continuation of a “double-engine” government in Assam, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday said that states lacking a "double-engine" government are being deprived of development and growth.
Addressing a BJP-organised press conference in the Titabar Assembly constituency in Jorhat district, Assam, Margherita claimed that several non-BJP-ruled states, such as Karnataka, Punjab and West Bengal, are lagging behind in development due to the absence of a “double engine” government.
He asserted that coordinated governance between the Centre and the state ensures faster implementation of welfare schemes, improved infrastructure and better delivery of public services.
“A double-engine government accelerates development and ensures that the benefits of central schemes reach people without hurdles,” he said.
Highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government in Assam, the Union Minister said that the state has witnessed significant progress in recent years in sectors such as connectivity, law and order, and social welfare.
He described Assam as a “secure and rapidly developing state” under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Margherita further stressed that to sustain the momentum of growth and ensure a “secure and developed Assam,” it is essential to have the BJP in power at the Centre and in the state.
Seeking public support, he appealed to the people of Assam to once again bless the BJP and help form a government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“The people’s mandate will be crucial in continuing the journey of a secure and developed Assam. We seek the blessings of the people to form the government again,” he added.
The BJP has intensified its campaign across Assam ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with senior leaders addressing rallies and outreach programmes in various constituencies.
Polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly is scheduled to be held on April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.
--IANS
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