BJD urges Odisha govt to reduce VAT on fuel following Rs 10 excise cut

“It is also significant that among all states, Odisha imposes one of the highest VAT rates on petrol and diesel. While Odisha levies 28% VAT, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh levy 25% each, and Rajasthan levies 19%. Therefore, instead of merely welcoming the Centre’s routine decision to reduce excise duty, the State Government should reduce VAT in the interest of the people of Odisha,” demanded Mohanty.