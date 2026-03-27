Bypoll Special: K'taka Cong worried about rebellion in Davanagere South; BJP hopes for maiden win

MLA Devendrappa said, “If Muslim votes are divided, the Congress is confident of recovering support through Lingayat votes, as the party’s candidate belongs to the Lingayat community. In the last election, the BJP fielded Ajay Kumar, also a Lingayat. There is dissidence in the BJP as well. Srinivas is contesting his first election, while the Shamanur family has managed elections for four decades and has strong organisational teams. The situation is favourable for the Congress.”