Centre gives nod for buying military hardware worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore

In the Financial Year 2025-26, The DAC has accorded AoN approvals for 55 proposals amounting to Rs 6.73 lakh crore.Moreover, capital procurement contracts have been signed for 503 proposals amounting to Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. Both the quantum of AoN given and capital contracts signed, so far, have been the highest in any given financial year, the official statement said.